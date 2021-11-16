Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 801,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.