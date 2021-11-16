Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,566 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

