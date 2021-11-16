Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 918.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Cato worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cato in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cato in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cato during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

