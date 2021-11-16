Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of National HealthCare worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

