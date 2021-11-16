Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cohen & Steers worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE CNS opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

