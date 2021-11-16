Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446,903 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $20,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,125,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CWST stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

