Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of S&T Bancorp worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 286,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.72.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

