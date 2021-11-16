Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 17,637 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Patrick Industries worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

