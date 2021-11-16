Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 144,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

