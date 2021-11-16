Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 130,713 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fluor worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

