Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,158 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Kforce worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

