Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 990,455 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of KT worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in KT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in KT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 379,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.80.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

