Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 218,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.85 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.