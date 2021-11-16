Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.09. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 58,310 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

