Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.
GRC stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.57. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
