Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

GRC stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.57. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

