Grant A. Lines Acquires 5,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 54,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,115,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

