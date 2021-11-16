Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 239,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $7,740,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 438.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $28,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

