Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 239,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $7,740,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 438.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $28,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
