Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. 41,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 181,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Gratomic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

