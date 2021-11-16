Gravity Finance (GFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64,893.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $64,893.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

