GravityCoin Trading Down 11% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $11,854.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.17 or 1.00351352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.28 or 0.06943211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,616,995 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

