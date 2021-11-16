Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.35

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.35 and last traded at C$21.96, with a volume of 86356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.10.

The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.0802189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

