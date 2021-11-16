Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GLDD stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,582 shares of company stock valued at $414,301. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

