Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Several research firms recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,688 shares of company stock worth $494,520 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Greenlane by 533.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

