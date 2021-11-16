Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $45.61 million and $267,871.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 137.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00222465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010461 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

