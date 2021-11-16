Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $32.51. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

