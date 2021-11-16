Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GCAAF stock remained flat at $$29.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

