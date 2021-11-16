Guggenheim Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) to Neutral

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BODY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

BODY stock opened at 3.56 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 4.48 and a twelve month high of 18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.65.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

