GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $43.30 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. GXChain has a market cap of $43.30 million and $5.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,741,581 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

