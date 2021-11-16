GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.25

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.25 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 4909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.
GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
