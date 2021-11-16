GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.25

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.25 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 4909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

