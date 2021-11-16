H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $3.81. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 150,657 shares.

HNNMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

