Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,623.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

