Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Up 0.8%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $42.32. 2,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

