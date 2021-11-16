HaloDAO Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $574,739.00 and $57,183.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

