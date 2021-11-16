Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $322.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the highest is $324.40 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HWC. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.62. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

