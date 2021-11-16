Handshake Price Reaches $0.36 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $156.88 million and $1.75 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.93 or 0.07042418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00382206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.31 or 0.01000824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00084154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00407410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00273473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 439,742,913 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

