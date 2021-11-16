HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,427.37

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,427.37 ($31.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($35.01). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,670 ($34.88), with a volume of 144,916 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,427.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,247.60.

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

