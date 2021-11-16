Haven Protocol Price Tops $14.85 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.85 or 0.00024564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $220.43 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,470.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.84 or 0.07027983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.00384443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.51 or 0.00999684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00402864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00270284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,839,718 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

