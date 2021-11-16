Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.08), with a volume of 457,445 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

