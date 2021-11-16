Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.24

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 66347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.
In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,173 shares of company stock worth $15,729,944.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
