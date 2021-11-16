Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.24

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 66347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,173 shares of company stock worth $15,729,944.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

