HC Wainwright Trims Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Target Price to $43.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLSE. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 204.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

