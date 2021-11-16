Head to Head Contrast: Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) and Its Peers

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: POLXF) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Polydex Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 133 423 625 11 2.43

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polydex Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals -2.92% -2.21% -1.85% Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Volatility & Risk

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals $4.86 million $210,000.00 -25.00 Polydex Pharmaceuticals Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.81

Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Polydex Pharmaceuticals. Polydex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Polydex Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.