Head to Head Review: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.14 billion 0.37 -$805.64 million ($78.99) -1.20 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.56 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.84

Nabors Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nabors Industries and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 1 2 1 0 2.00 Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -29.33% -51.87% -10.28% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Nabors Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The Canada segment consists of land-based drilling rigs in Canada. The International segment focuses in maintaining a footprint in the oil and gas market, most notably in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Venezuela. The Drilling Solutions segment offers drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems that enhance drilling performance and wellbore placement. The Rig Technologies segment comprises Canrig, which manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools. The company was founded by Clair Nabors in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

