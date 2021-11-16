Head-To-Head Survey: Lightbridge (LTBR) & Its Peers

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightbridge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 162 661 959 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -32.21% -14.09% -5.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -5.53 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.15

Lightbridge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

