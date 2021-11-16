Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $7,803,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

