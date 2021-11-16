HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $273.27 million and approximately $66,117.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

