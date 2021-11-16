Hefren Tillotson Inc. Acquires 14,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after acquiring an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

