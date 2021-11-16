Hefren Tillotson Inc. Acquires 4,613 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

