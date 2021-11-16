Hefren Tillotson Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

VIG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.01 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

