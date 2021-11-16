Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.70

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.70 and traded as low as $92.95. Heineken shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 2,862 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

