Hellenic Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00386124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.